Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after buying an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.38. 5,056,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,351,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

