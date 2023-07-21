Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 807,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,587,000 after purchasing an additional 674,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.23. The company had a trading volume of 279,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,333. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $166.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

