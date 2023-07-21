Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,171 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $216,049,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,731 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $44,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

