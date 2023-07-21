Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes $747,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,640.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMCI opened at $302.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.34 and a 200 day moving average of $143.63. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $329.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

