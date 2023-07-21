Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $104.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.50. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

