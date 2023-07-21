Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $602,114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,347,106.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,987,000 after purchasing an additional 821,735 shares during the period. Valence8 US LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,522,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,907,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,243,000 after acquiring an additional 167,594 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $86.10 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $90.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

