Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

