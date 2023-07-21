Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $860,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LHX opened at $199.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.