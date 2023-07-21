Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $499,000 Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Okta by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Okta by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Okta by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,530 shares of company stock worth $1,022,907 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $69.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.47. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

