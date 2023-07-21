Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $474,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in General Electric by 30.6% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 227,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after buying an additional 71,850 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $111.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.41. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.