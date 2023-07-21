Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $460,000 Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after buying an additional 302,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,601,000.

FTSL opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

