Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.6 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $189.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.09 and a 200-day moving average of $182.50.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

