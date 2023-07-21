Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $494.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

