Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 4,145 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.