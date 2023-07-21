Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 254 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,636,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2,575.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 117,926 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1,247.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 125,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 116,497 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,614,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,099,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,398,000 after buying an additional 110,521 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.