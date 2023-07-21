V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $188.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,148. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

