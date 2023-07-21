V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 173.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VHT stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.74. The company had a trading volume of 16,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,212. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $220.50 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

