V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 171.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.30.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

CDNS traded up $4.36 on Friday, hitting $243.15. 371,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,271. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 76.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,661 shares of company stock worth $33,959,865 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.