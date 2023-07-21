V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,997 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 57.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,984 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $149,432,000 after purchasing an additional 272,811 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 21,158 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,873,000 after acquiring an additional 31,588 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 973,248 shares of company stock worth $206,391,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Bank of America boosted their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

CRM stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.85. 498,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,429. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.90 and its 200-day moving average is $189.53. The company has a market cap of $222.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

