V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. United Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $561.44. The stock had a trading volume of 499,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,659. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.28. The firm has a market cap of $248.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

