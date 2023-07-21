V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $270.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,856. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.96. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

