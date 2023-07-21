V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.11. The stock had a trading volume of 106,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,918. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $166.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.80 and its 200 day moving average is $155.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

