Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 36,669 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 74% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,095 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 72,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,052,000 after purchasing an additional 330,768 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 7,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 122,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLU traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,809,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,046,094. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.47. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

