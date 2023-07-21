UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.1% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $126,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $504.31 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $479.46 and its 200 day moving average is $485.17. The firm has a market cap of $469.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.40.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

