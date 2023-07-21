United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 148,118 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of United Parcel Service worth $146,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,017,000 after purchasing an additional 148,213 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $186.94 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.20 and its 200-day moving average is $180.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

