Uniswap (UNI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $127.05 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $6.19 or 0.00020754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and approximately $127.05 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00309700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013605 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 271.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000313 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.18346167 USD and is up 5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 742 active market(s) with $143,871,047.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

