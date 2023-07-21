Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th.

Union Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.6 %

UNB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.22. 1,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $28.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.