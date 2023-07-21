Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 1.2 %

UL stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

