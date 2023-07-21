UMA One Day Volume Tops $5.87 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, UMA has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market cap of $118.19 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00005442 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 114,761,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,568,422 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

