UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,609,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,404 shares during the quarter. UDR makes up 1.9% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $271,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in UDR by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.32. The company had a trading volume of 334,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,709. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 560.02%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

