U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.51. 5,344,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,824,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.47.

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 66,698 shares of company stock worth $2,104,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,209,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,829,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

