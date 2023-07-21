U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issues Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,809,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 66,698 shares of company stock worth $2,104,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

