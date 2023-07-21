TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 311,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,490,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

TuSimple Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in TuSimple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,912,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in TuSimple by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 143,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TuSimple by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,653,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 389,989 shares in the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

