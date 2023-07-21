Truist Financial Trims Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Target Price to $140.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.63.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.59. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

