Truist Financial Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $127.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TXRH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, VNET Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.40.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $116.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $80.71 and a one year high of $118.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.82.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,058,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 160,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,587,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

