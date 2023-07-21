Truist Financial Cuts Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target to $25.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of EVRI opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. Everi has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The company had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 1,241.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.