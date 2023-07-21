Truist Financial Boosts MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $60.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGM. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.41.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,910.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,398,000 after acquiring an additional 60,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,932,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.



