TRON Price Tops $0.0807 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.79 billion and approximately $165.24 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TRON has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0807 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008987 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002213 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000936 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002412 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000979 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,709,511,842 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.