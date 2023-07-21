Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $143.73

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 143.73 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 135.92 ($1.78). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 142.70 ($1.87), with a volume of 5,602,777 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on BBOX. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 172.50 ($2.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 136.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,058.82%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

