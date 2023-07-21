Tri City Bankshares Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.
Tri City Bankshares Price Performance
TRCY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581. Tri City Bankshares has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27.
About Tri City Bankshares
