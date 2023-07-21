Tri City Bankshares Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Tri City Bankshares Price Performance

TRCY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581. Tri City Bankshares has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

