Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.26

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($16.34) to GBX 1,200 ($15.69) in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

