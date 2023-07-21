TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

