TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Shares Up 3.5%

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 166.40 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.16). 846,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,008,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.40 ($2.08).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

TP ICAP Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 170.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,252.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.45.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.