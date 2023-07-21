Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 128.50 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.68). 10,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 12,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.73).

Town Centre Securities Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £61.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.07.

About Town Centre Securities

TCS has a high quality portfolio around the UK comprising over 2.5m sq ft of prime commercial, residential, car parking, office, leisure & retail accommodation. This is in additon to our development pipeline which has an estimated GDV of over £600m. With over 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

