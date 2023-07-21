Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.26. Approximately 1,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

TPZEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

