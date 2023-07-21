Toncoin Price Reaches $1.44 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.93 billion and approximately $39.47 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00004831 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021633 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,866.41 or 0.99983009 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002236 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.40047441 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $37,072,897.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

