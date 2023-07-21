Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $268.46 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $268.46 million and approximately $46.85 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00046702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,216,270,437 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.