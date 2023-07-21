Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $265.70 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $265.70 million and approximately $52.92 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00046745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,216,562,249 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

