The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.0 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

