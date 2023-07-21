The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $46,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.77. The firm has a market cap of $157.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

